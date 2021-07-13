U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gabriell Vieira, 325th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team noncommissioned officer in charge, center, runs around a track at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City, Florida, July 13, 2021. The 325th SFS is determining the effectiveness of standing up a specialized team that trains with local police departments to handle high-threat situations, such as barricaded suspects, hostage situations and mass shootings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

Date Taken: 07.13.2021
Date Posted: 07.16.2021
Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT