U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gabriell Vieira, 325th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team noncommissioned officer in charge, center, runs around a track at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City, Florida, July 13, 2021. The 325th SFS is determining the effectiveness of standing up a specialized team that trains with local police departments to handle high-threat situations, such as barricaded suspects, hostage situations and mass shootings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 11:06
|Photo ID:
|6735818
|VIRIN:
|210713-F-MG692-0002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.13 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
