Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT

Members of the 325th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team run in formation at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City, Florida, July 13, 2021. The 325th SFS is determining the effectiveness of standing up a specialized security forces team that trains with local police departments to handle high-threat situations, such as barricaded suspects, hostage situations and mass shootings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

