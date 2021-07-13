Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT

Members of the 325th Security Force Squadron tactical response team members work alongside Panama City Police Department and Bay County Sheriff’s Office special weapons and tactics teams to secure a building during a training exercise in Panama City, Florida, July 13, 2021. Base Defenders integrated with local police SWAT teams to expand their skillset and gain knowledge from veteran officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

