Members of the 325th Security Force Squadron tactical response team members work alongside Panama City Police Department and Bay County Sheriff’s Office special weapons and tactics teams to secure a building during a training exercise in Panama City, Florida, July 13, 2021. Base Defenders integrated with local police SWAT teams to expand their skillset and gain knowledge from veteran officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6735832
|VIRIN:
|210713-F-MG692-0128
|Resolution:
|8256x5015
|Size:
|26.16 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
