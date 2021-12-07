U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Jared J. Hutchinson, outgoing 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, July 12, 2021. Hutchinson led the 35th OG F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots to increased mission readiness, and partnered with the 35th Maintenance Group to maintain a constant flow of combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 03:54
|Photo ID:
|6735358
|VIRIN:
|210712-F-XL819-1002
|Resolution:
|3342x3342
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th Operations Group Change of Command
