35th Operations Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Jared J. Hutchinson, outgoing 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, July 12, 2021. Hutchinson led the 35th OG F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots to increased mission readiness, and partnered with the 35th Maintenance Group to maintain a constant flow of combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

