    35th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    35th Operations Group Change of Command

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Doyle A. Pompa, incoming 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2021. The 35th OG commander is responsible for two F-16 "Wild Weasel" fighter squadrons, an operations support squadron, and an air control flight, capable of sustained worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

