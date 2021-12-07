U.S. Air Force Col. Doyle A. Pompa, incoming 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2021. The 35th OG commander is responsible for two F-16 "Wild Weasel" fighter squadrons, an operations support squadron, and an air control flight, capable of sustained worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 03:53
|Photo ID:
|6735338
|VIRIN:
|210712-F-XL819-1005
|Resolution:
|5823x3874
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th Operations Group Change of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT