U.S. Air Force Col. Doyle A. Pompa, incoming 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2021. The 35th OG commander is responsible for two F-16 "Wild Weasel" fighter squadrons, an operations support squadron, and an air control flight, capable of sustained worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 03:53 Photo ID: 6735338 VIRIN: 210712-F-XL819-1005 Resolution: 5823x3874 Size: 6.18 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.