35th Operations Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jared J. Hutchinson relinquished command of the 35th Operations Group (OG) to Col. Doyle A. Pompa during the 35th OG change of command ceremony in Hangar 949, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2021.



Hutchinson has served as the 35th OG commander at Misawa since July 2019. The group is composed of two deployable F-16 “Wild Weasel” Fighter Squadrons, an Operations Support Squadron, and an Air Control Flight capable of conducting and supporting sustained worldwide operations.



Previously, Pompa served as Director of Operations, United States Forces, Japan, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, from June 2019 to July 2021.



“I’m excited to meet each one of you, hear your stories, learn about your operations and understand the challenges in order to better support your mission,” said Pompa. “I promise to devote maximum effort in providing you with an environment where every airman can rise to their full potential for the 35th OG team.”



The 35th OG is responsible for flight operations, airfield management, intelligence, tactical air control, combat plans, weapons and tactics, and weather support for the 35th Fighter Wing.

