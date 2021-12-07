U.S. Air Force Col. Doyle A. Pompa, incoming 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, accepts the guidon from Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2021. Pompa previously served as Director of Operations, United States Forces Japan at Yokota Air Base, Japan, from June 2019 to July 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 03:53 Photo ID: 6735337 VIRIN: 210712-F-XL819-1004 Resolution: 4024x4024 Size: 5.51 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.