U.S. Air Force Col. Doyle A. Pompa, incoming 35th Operations Group (OG) commander, accepts the guidon from Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2021. Pompa previously served as Director of Operations, United States Forces Japan at Yokota Air Base, Japan, from June 2019 to July 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 03:53
|Photo ID:
|6735337
|VIRIN:
|210712-F-XL819-1004
|Resolution:
|4024x4024
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th Operations Group Change of Command
