    35th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    35th Operations Group Change of Command

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 35th Operations Group (OG) salute the official party during a change of command at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2021. The 35th OG is responsible for flight operations, airfield management, intelligence, tactical air control, combat plans, weapons and tactics, and weather support for the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 03:53
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
