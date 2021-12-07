U.S. Airmen with the 35th Operations Group (OG) salute the official party during a change of command at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2021. The 35th OG is responsible for flight operations, airfield management, intelligence, tactical air control, combat plans, weapons and tactics, and weather support for the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 03:53
|Photo ID:
|6735335
|VIRIN:
|210712-F-XL819-1001
|Resolution:
|5894x3922
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th Operations Group Change of Command
