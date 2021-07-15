Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marines in Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces North (MARFORNORTH), Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic (FMFLANT) pose for a group photo after a relief and appointment ceremony held at Camp Elmore, Virginia, July 15, 2021. The relief and appointment ceremony relinquished Sgt. Maj. Clifford Wiggins and appointed Sgt. Maj. Michael Pritchard as the MARFORCOM, MARFORNORTH, FMFLANT Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    TAGS

    MARFORCOM
    Relief and Appointment
    MARFORNORTH
    FMFLANT

