U.S. Marines in Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces North (MARFORNORTH), Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic (FMFLANT) pose for a group photo after a relief and appointment ceremony held at Camp Elmore, Virginia, July 15, 2021. The relief and appointment ceremony relinquished Sgt. Maj. Clifford Wiggins and appointed Sgt. Maj. Michael Pritchard as the MARFORCOM, MARFORNORTH, FMFLANT Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US