U.S. Marines in Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces North (MARFORNORTH), Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic (FMFLANT) pose for a group photo after a relief and appointment ceremony held at Camp Elmore, Virginia, July 15, 2021. The relief and appointment ceremony relinquished Sgt. Maj. Clifford Wiggins and appointed Sgt. Maj. Michael Pritchard as the MARFORCOM, MARFORNORTH, FMFLANT Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 16:36
|Photo ID:
|6734679
|VIRIN:
|210715-M-AR474-1143
|Resolution:
|5613x3790
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
