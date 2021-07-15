U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert Hedelund, Commanding General of Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces North (MARFORNORTH), Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic (FMFLANT), commends Sgt. Maj. Clifford Wiggins for his achievements as the MARFORCOM, MARFORNORTH, FMFLANT Sergeant Major during his relief and appointment ceremony, Camp Elmore, Virginia, July 15, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Wiggins also received the Legion of Merit for meritorious conduct and performance by the President of the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

