Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Forces Command, Marine Forces North, Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic color guard stands in the relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Elmore, Virginia, July 15, 2021. The Marines carried colors and beared service rifles as the anthem “Anchors Away” concluded the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 16:36
    Photo ID: 6734678
    VIRIN: 210715-M-AR474-1135
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORCOM
    Relief and Appointment
    MARFORNORTH
    FMFLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT