U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Clifford Wiggins, Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces North (MARFORNORTH), Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic (FMFLANT) Sergeant Major, expresses his gratitude while sharing memories during the MARFORCOM, MARFORNORTH, FMFLANT relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Elmore, Virginia, July 15, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Wiggins relinquishes his duties to Sgt. Maj. Michael Pritchard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

