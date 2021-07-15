U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Clifford Wiggins, Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces North (MARFORNORTH), Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic (FMFLANT) Sergeant Major, returns the non-commissioned officer (NCO) sword to Lt. Gen. Robert Hedelund, Commanding General, MARFORCOM, MARFORNORTH, FMFLANT, during the relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Elmore, Virginia, July 15, 2021. This NCO sword symbolizes the duties and responsibilities of the office of the command sergeant major. As Lt. Gen. Hedlund presents the sword to Sgt. Maj. Michael Pritchard he becomes the appointed MARFORCOM, MARFORNORTH, FMFLANT Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

