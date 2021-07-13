U.S. Army Observer Coach/Trainers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, observe pre-deployment training for the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 13, 2021. OC/Ts train and observe U.S. Army units prior to their deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Carrillo-Madrid)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 21:06 Photo ID: 6733243 VIRIN: 210713-Z-YU904-1011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.94 MB Location: SPARTA, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training as they fight [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cesar Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.