    Training as they fight [Image 5 of 5]

    Training as they fight

    SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Cesar Salazar 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Observer Coach/Trainers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, observe pre-deployment training for the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 13, 2021. OC/Ts train and observe U.S. Army units prior to their deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Carrillo-Madrid)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 21:06
    Photo ID: 6733243
    VIRIN: 210713-Z-YU904-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.94 MB
    Location: SPARTA, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training as they fight [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cesar Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    Weapons
    Fort McCoy
    OC/T
    IWQ

