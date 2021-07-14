Training as they fight

FT. MCCOY, Wis., -- Soldiers and units from all over the United States train and prepare for deployment here. They are evaluated for their effectiveness as individuals and as a unit by cadre at McCoy known as observer coach/trainers.



An OC/T's responsibility is to ensure that units are ready for deployment by providing training and coaching to Soldiers.



“We focus on partnership with various reserve units,” said Capt. Andrew Masgola, an OC/T team officer-in-charge with the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade. “We work with them to ensure their training is up to speed - if they’re deploying in the future, we’re making sure they meet all deployment requirements.”



OC/Ts observe and correct any deficiencies while Soldiers conduct training. The training helps Soldiers to be better prepared for a deployment environment.



“The purpose of my job is to ensure that units are ready to mobilize and deploy to overseas missions,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Smith, an OC/T with the 181st MFTB. “All individual soldiers should be familiar with using their own weapons.”



OC/Ts were training the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company as part of their mobilization efforts. The 645th conducted weapons qualification on the Army’s new individual weapons qualification tables.



“As the range safety officer, I'm in charge of all safety aspects,” said Master Sgt. Loren Miles, an OC/T noncommissioned officer-in-charge with the 340th. “I’m outside, we’re shooting guns and Soldiers are getting trained.”



Soldiers train as they fight, and as with any training, it starts at the basics. OC/Ts ensure that Soldiers understand the fundamentals of the tasks at hand, which helps set the building blocks for a wider scope.



“These guys are benefitting the most from focusing their training on the basics,” said Masgola.

