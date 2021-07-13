Staff Sgt. Christopher Smith, a U.S. Army observer coach/trainer with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, assists Sgt. Jean Sencion, a motor transport operator with the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, during individual weapons qualification held at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 13, 2021. OC/Ts help train and prepare Soldiers from all over the U.S. prior to deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 21:07 Photo ID: 6733242 VIRIN: 210712-Z-YU904-1184 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.86 MB Location: SPARTA, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training as they fight [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cesar Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.