U.S. Army Observer Coach/Trainers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, observe pre-deployment training for the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 13, 2021. OC/Ts train and observe U.S. Army units prior to their deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Carrillo-Madrid)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 21:07
|Photo ID:
|6733239
|VIRIN:
|210713-Z-YU904-1030
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|SPARTA, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training as they fight [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cesar Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
