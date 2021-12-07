Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training as they fight [Image 3 of 5]

    Training as they fight

    SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Cesar Salazar 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Smith, a U.S. Army observer coach/trainer with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, assists Sgt. Jean Sencion, a motor transport operator with the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, during individual weapons qualification held at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 13, 2021. OC/Ts help train and prepare Soldiers from all over the U.S. prior to deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    This work, Training as they fight [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cesar Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

