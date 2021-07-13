Staff Sgt. Christopher Smith, a U.S. Army Observer Coach/Trainer with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, conducts duties as a range safety during an individual weapons qualification table at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 13, 2021. Smith's duty as an OC/T is to ensure range safety and procedures are maintained during pre-deployment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 21:07
|Photo ID:
|6733240
|VIRIN:
|210712-Z-YU904-1270
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|SPARTA, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training as they fight [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cesar Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT