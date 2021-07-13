Training as they fight

Staff Sgt. Christopher Smith, a U.S. Army Observer Coach/Trainer with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, conducts duties as a range safety during an individual weapons qualification table at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 13, 2021. Smith's duty as an OC/T is to ensure range safety and procedures are maintained during pre-deployment training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

