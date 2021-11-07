Honor Guard support during the Desert Rat memorial ceremony

A bagpiper plays at the Desert Rats memorial in High Ash, Thetford Forest, England, June 11, 2021. Bagpipes were played before the 7th Armored Division Desert Rats memorial prior to the U.S. Honor Guard members arrival to commemorate soldiers from the division who had fallen during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting)

