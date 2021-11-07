Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Guard support during the Desert Rat memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Honor Guard support during the Desert Rat memorial ceremony

    THETFORD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.11.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Honor Guard members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, present the colors at the Desert Rat memorial in High Ash, Thetford Forest, June 11, 2021. The honor guard presented the colors before the 7th Armored Division Desert Rats memorial to commemorate soldiers from the division who had fallen during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting)

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Memorial
    Honor Guard
    UK
    Partnerships
    RAF Mildenhall

