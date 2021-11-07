Honor Guard support during the Desert Rat memorial ceremony

U.S Air Force Honor Guard members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, present the colors at the Desert Rat memorial in High Ash, Thetford Forest, June 11, 2021. The honor guard presented the colors before the 7th Armored Division Desert Rats memorial to commemorate soldiers from the division who had fallen during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting)

