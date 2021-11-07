Honor Guard support during the Desert Rat memorial ceremony

U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsman, from left, Staff Sgt. Thomas Green, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Senior Airman Madilyn Below, 100th Force Support Squadron, stand at attention during the Desert Rats memorial in High Ash, Thetford Forest, England, June 11, 2021. The honor guard service members held guidon in formation to commemorate soldiers from the division who had fallen during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting)

