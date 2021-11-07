Honor Guard support during the Desert Rat memorial ceremony

A Cromwell Mark IV tank “Little Audrey” sits on top of the Desert Rats memorial in High Ash, Thetford Forest, England, June 11, 2021. The Cromwell cruiser tank took part in the invasion of Normandy in June 1944 for the 7th Armored Division Desert Rats which now sits in honor of those who have fallen during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting)

