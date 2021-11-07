Honor Guard support during the Desert Rat memorial ceremony

U.S Air Force Honor Guard members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, march to a memorial in High Ash, Thetford Forest, June 11, 2021. Honor guard members marched to the 7th Armored Division Desert Rats memorial to honor those from the division who have fallen during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting)

