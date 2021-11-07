Honor Guard support during the Desert Rat memorial ceremony

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, stand in formation and present the colors for the Desert Rats memorial in High Ash, Thetford Forest, June 11, 2021. The honor guard presented the colors for the 7th Division Desert Rats and those who had fallen during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting)
