U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, stand in formation and present the colors for the Desert Rats memorial in High Ash, Thetford Forest, June 11, 2021. The honor guard presented the colors for the 7th Division Desert Rats and those who had fallen during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 03:30 Photo ID: 6731781 VIRIN: 210712-F-EY344-0002 Resolution: 2677x4016 Size: 2.32 MB Location: THETFORD, ENG, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honor Guard support during the Desert Rat memorial ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Tyler Whiting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.