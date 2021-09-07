Congressional Delegation visits AUAB

Congressional delegates pose with a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Congressional Delegation visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. During the visit, the delegates toured AUAB and learned about the critical operations performed here, including the refueling mission that allows forward projection for the U.S. military around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

