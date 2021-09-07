Congressional Delegation visits AUAB

Congressional staffers pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Congressional Delegation visit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. The delegation, led by New York Rep. Gregory Meeks, the current House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, received a familiarization tour of the installation to learn more about AUAB and its mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the visit, the representatives also met with some deployed constituents, allowing members to directly interact with their elected congressional officials, and later visited Qatari officials off-base to learn more about U.S. and Qatar relations. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

