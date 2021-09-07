Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB [Image 7 of 7]

    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Congressional staffers pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Congressional Delegation visit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. The delegation, led by New York Rep. Gregory Meeks, the current House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, received a familiarization tour of the installation to learn more about AUAB and its mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the visit, the representatives also met with some deployed constituents, allowing members to directly interact with their elected congressional officials, and later visited Qatari officials off-base to learn more about U.S. and Qatar relations. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional Delegation visits AUAB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379 AEW
    CODEL
    AFCENT
    Congressional Delegation
    Grand Slam Wing
    House Foreign Affairs Committee

