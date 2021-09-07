Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB [Image 4 of 7]

    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A congressional staffer takes a photo of Rep. Kathy Manning with service members during a Congressional Delegation visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. For many of the representatives, this was their first time at AUAB, which allowed them to directly interact with service members from their respective region. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 01:14
    Photo ID: 6730063
    VIRIN: 210709-F-RV963-1041
    Resolution: 2872x4021
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional Delegation visits AUAB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB
    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB
    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB
    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB
    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB
    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB
    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    CODEL
    AFCENT
    Congressional Delegation
    Grand Slam Wing
    House Foreign Affairs Committee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT