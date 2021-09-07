Congressional Delegation visits AUAB

A congressional staffer takes a photo of Rep. Kathy Manning with service members during a Congressional Delegation visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. For many of the representatives, this was their first time at AUAB, which allowed them to directly interact with service members from their respective region. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

Date Taken: 07.09.2021
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA