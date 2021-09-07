Congressional Delegation visits AUAB

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks with Capt. Colby Felton, 379 Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, during a Congressional Delegation visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. Spanberger, along with other representatives from various states and districts, met with their constituents to learn more about their service and their lives back home, as well as address any concerns they may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

