    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB [Image 2 of 7]

    Congressional Delegation visits AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks with Capt. Colby Felton, 379 Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, during a Congressional Delegation visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. Spanberger, along with other representatives from various states and districts, met with their constituents to learn more about their service and their lives back home, as well as address any concerns they may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    CODEL
    AFCENT
    Congressional Delegation
    Grand Slam Wing
    House Foreign Affairs Committee

