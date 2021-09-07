Congressional delegates pose with their constituents and service members during a Congressional Delegation visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. During the visit, the ten members of Congress were able to interface directly with service members they represent as well as learn more about their lives. The delegates thanked the service members for their efforts on behalf of the American public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 01:14
|Photo ID:
|6730064
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-RV963-1042
|Resolution:
|4929x2773
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Congressional Delegation visits AUAB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT