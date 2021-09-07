Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline meets with Chief Master Sgt. Israel Jaeger, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, and Capt. Phillip O’Neill, 379th AEW chaplain, during a Congressional Delegation visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. The delegation, led by New York Rep. Gregory Meeks, the current House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, received a familiarization tour of AUAB to learn more about the installation and its mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 01:13 Photo ID: 6730062 VIRIN: 210709-F-RV963-1039 Resolution: 5129x3664 Size: 11.37 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressional Delegation visits AUAB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.