Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline meets with Chief Master Sgt. Israel Jaeger, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, and Capt. Phillip O’Neill, 379th AEW chaplain, during a Congressional Delegation visit to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 9, 2021. The delegation, led by New York Rep. Gregory Meeks, the current House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, received a familiarization tour of AUAB to learn more about the installation and its mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 01:13
|Photo ID:
|6730062
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-RV963-1039
|Resolution:
|5129x3664
|Size:
|11.37 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Congressional Delegation visits AUAB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS
