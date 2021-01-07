Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Beyond the Mission [Image 6 of 6]

    Readiness Beyond the Mission

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel W. Stedman, 35th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller/patrolman, holds the coin he was awarded at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2021. Jason Wysong, a Cub Scout master, informed Stedman’s supervisor about Stedman saving a little girl from drowning, demonstrating his readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 23:28
    Photo ID: 6729973
    VIRIN: 210701-F-TG061-1058
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Readiness Beyond the Mission [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hero
    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Coining

