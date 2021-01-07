Readiness Beyond the Mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel W. Stedman, 35th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller/patrolman, gives remarks about receiving a coin from Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a surprise coining at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2021. Stedman believed that he was giving a security briefing only to be coined for rescuing a little girl at the base’s beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

