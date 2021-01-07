U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel W. Stedman, 35th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller/patrolman, gives remarks about receiving a coin from Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a surprise coining at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2021. Stedman believed that he was giving a security briefing only to be coined for rescuing a little girl at the base’s beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 23:28
|Photo ID:
|6729969
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-TG061-1016
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Beyond the Mission [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
