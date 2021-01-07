Readiness Beyond the Mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel W. Stedman, 35th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller/patrolman, stands with Jason Wysong, left, a Cub Scout master, who was a witness at the event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2021. Stedman and his two sons participated at a Cub Scout campout where Stedman rescued a little girl from deep water at the base’s beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 07.01.2021
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP