U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel W. Stedman, 35th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller/patrolman, is coined by Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a surprise coining at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2021. Stedman received the coin for saving a 5-year-old girl from drowning at the base’s beach during a Cub Scout campout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 23:28 Photo ID: 6729968 VIRIN: 210701-F-TG061-1002 Resolution: 4000x2857 Size: 1.58 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readiness Beyond the Mission [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.