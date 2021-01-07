Readiness Beyond the Mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel W. Stedman, 35th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller/patrolman, is coined by Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a surprise coining at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2021. Stedman received the coin for saving a 5-year-old girl from drowning at the base’s beach during a Cub Scout campout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
