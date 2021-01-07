Readiness Beyond the Mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel W. Stedman, 35th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller/patrolman, receives applause after a surprise coining in his honor at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2021. Stedman attended a Cub Scout campout where he rescued a little girl from deep water at the base’s beach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|07.01.2021
|07.12.2021 23:28
|6729970
|210701-F-TG061-1026
|6016x4016
|2.03 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
