    Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW [Image 5 of 5]

    Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    919th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    (Left to right) Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, Col. Kevin Merrill, 919th Special Operations Wing outgoing commander, and Col. Jason Grandy, 919th Special Operations Wing incoming commander, stand at attention as the Eglin Honor Guard presents the colors at the beginning of a change of command ceremony July 11, 2021 at Duke Field, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

    TAGS

    change of command
    919th SOW
    919th Special Operations Wing
    Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff
    10th Air Force Commander
    Col. Jason Grandy

