Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW

Col. Jason Grandy, 919th Special Operations Wing commander, speaks during the 919th Special Operations Wing change of command ceremony at Duke Field, Florida, July 11, 2021. A command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, Grandy has flown the F-16 as well as the MQ-1 and MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

