Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, speaks during the 919th Special Operations Wing change of command ceremony at Duke Field, Florida, July 11, 2021. Several hundred Citizen Air Commandos, distinguished visitors, and community partners attended the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6728237
|VIRIN:
|210711-F-AL359-2006
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW [Image 5 of 5], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW
LEAVE A COMMENT