    Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW [Image 1 of 5]

    Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2019

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    919th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Grandy takes command of the 919th Special Operations Wing from Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander in a ceremony at Duke Field, Florida, July 11, 2021. Grandy has been a member of the 919th SOW since 2009. He is now in charge of the Air Force Reserve’s only special operations wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2019
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021
    Photo ID: 6728234
    VIRIN: 210711-F-AL359-2002
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW [Image 5 of 5], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change of command
    919th SOW
    919th Special Operations Wing
    Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff
    10th Air Force Commander
    Col. Jason Grandy

