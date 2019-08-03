Col. Jason Grandy takes command of the 919th Special Operations Wing from Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander in a ceremony at Duke Field, Florida, July 11, 2021. Grandy has been a member of the 919th SOW since 2009. He is now in charge of the Air Force Reserve’s only special operations wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)
Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW
