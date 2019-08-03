Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW [Image 4 of 5]

    Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2019

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    919th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Several hundred Citizen Air Commandos, distinguished visitors, and community partners listen to remarks from Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony July 11, 2021 at Duke Field, Florida. Col. Jason Grandy took command of the 919th Special Operations Wing after his previous assignment as the 919th Special Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2019
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 17:06
    Photo ID: 6728266
    VIRIN: 210711-F-AL359-2015
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW [Image 5 of 5], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW

    919th SOW
    919th Special Operations Wing
    Citizen Air Commandos
    Col. Jason Grandy
    919th SOW commander

