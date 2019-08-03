Several hundred Citizen Air Commandos, distinguished visitors, and community partners listen to remarks from Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony July 11, 2021 at Duke Field, Florida. Col. Jason Grandy took command of the 919th Special Operations Wing after his previous assignment as the 919th Special Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2019 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 17:06 Photo ID: 6728266 VIRIN: 210711-F-AL359-2015 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 4.41 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW [Image 5 of 5], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.