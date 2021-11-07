Grandy assumes command of 919th SOW

Photo By Michelle Gigante | (Left to right) Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, Col. Kevin Merrill,...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gigante | (Left to right) Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, Col. Kevin Merrill, 919th Special Operations Wing outgoing commander, and Col. Jason Grandy, 919th Special Operations Wing incoming commander, stand at attention as the Eglin Honor Guard presents the colors at the beginning of a change of command ceremony July 11, 2021 at Duke Field, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante) see less | View Image Page

DUKE FIELD, Fla. – The 919th Special Operations Wing welcomed Col. Jason Grandy and bid farewell to Col. Kevin Merrill during a change of command ceremony at Duke Field, Florida, July 11, 2021.



Merrill, who arrived in August 2019, relinquished command to Grandy making him the 17th commander of the 919th SOW.



“[Jason], welcome to the best job you’ll ever have,” said Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander and presiding official for the ceremony. “You’re well respected by your peers and mine. You’re not here by accident. You have the experience we need to continue the 919th’s [SOW] great legacy. I challenge you to make it even better.”



In his previous assignment, Grandy led members of the 919th Special Operations Group as their commander. He served at Headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command in the Force Structure and Basing Division as the Deputy Chief of Programs and commander of the 2nd Special Operations Squadron—both at Hurlburt Field, Florida.



Grandy thanked local elected officials, community partners and other distinguished guests in attendance. He also recognized Mrs. Judy Haugen and her family who were present for the ceremony. Haugen’s late husband, Brig. Gen. Donald Haugen, was the first commander of the 919th Tactical Airlift Group which arrived at Duke Field, almost 50 years ago to the day in July 1971.



The new commander also conveyed his gratitude for being chosen to lead such a unique organization while also recognizing his predecessor’s contributions to the mission during an unprecedented time in the nation’s history.



“General Radliff, I’m internally grateful to you for giving me the opportunity to lead the men and women of the 919th SOW,” said Grandy. “Colonel Merrill, your resolve, patience, and confidence is exactly what the wing needed in one of the toughest times in our history. There is no doubt we are better today because of your leadership.”



Merrill thanked his family for their support and listed a number of contributions Duke Field Citizen Airmen made to Air Force Special Operations Command while under his command.



“I love telling people about this wing,” said Merrill, “Our Airmen are AFRC [Air Force Reserve Command], AFSOC and the 919th’s competitive advantage. I truly believe that because I’ve seen it in our Airmen.”



Merrill concluded by sharing what he’ll miss most about leading the 919th SOW.



“Without a doubt, I’ll miss the people the most,” said Merrill. “This is an incredible wing with a very rich heritage of heroic, selfless contributions to special operations and our nation’s defense. I wish each and every one of you the very best in the days ahead.”