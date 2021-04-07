ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Pritam Preston, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), fires a M2HB .50-caliber machine gun in the Atlantic Ocean, July 4, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 00:15
|Photo ID:
|6727957
|VIRIN:
|210704-N-UL352-1145
|Resolution:
|4300x2862
|Size:
|817.83 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
