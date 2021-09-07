USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Joshua Humphreys

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 9, 2021) – Fire Controlman 1st Class Brittany Geeck, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), directs line-handlers during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 9, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

