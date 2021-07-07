ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 7, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) sails in the Atlantic Ocean, July 7, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 00:15
|Photo ID:
|6727952
|VIRIN:
|210707-N-UL352-1008
|Resolution:
|4521x3009
|Size:
|521.59 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Laboon Transits Atlanti Ocean [Image 14 of 14], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT