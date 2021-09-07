Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Joshua Humphreys

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 9, 2021) – Cmdr. Chuck Spivey, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), observes during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) in the Atlantic Ocean, July 9, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 00:15
    Photo ID: 6727948
    VIRIN: 210709-N-UL352-1070
    Resolution: 4249x2828
    Size: 373.01 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Laboon Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Joshua Humphreys [Image 14 of 14], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Atlantic Ocean
    Sailors
    Replenishment-at-sea
    US Navy
    USS Laboon
    C2F

