ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Noah Bible, right, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Zaid GonzalezPortillo, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), stand safety watch as Laboon fires a Mark 38, Mod 2, 25mm gun in the Atlantic Ocean, July 4, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 00:15 Photo ID: 6727955 VIRIN: 210704-N-UL352-1041 Resolution: 4493x2990 Size: 872.54 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.