    USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 11 of 14]

    USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Noah Bible, right, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Zaid GonzalezPortillo, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), stand safety watch as Laboon fires a Mark 38, Mod 2, 25mm gun in the Atlantic Ocean, July 4, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Atlantic Ocean
    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Laboon
    Gun Shoot
    C2F

