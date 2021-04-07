USS Laboon Conducts Live Fire Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Zaid GonzalezPortillo, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), fires a Mark 38, Mod 2, 25mm gun in the Atlantic Ocean, July 4, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 00:15 Photo ID: 6727954 VIRIN: 210704-N-UL352-1060 Resolution: 3490x2323 Size: 506.06 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN