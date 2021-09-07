A civilian air tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. In addition to other resources, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California. The Air Force MAFFS teams are managed by First Air Force (Air Forces Northern)’s 153rd Air Expeditionary Group.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6727775
|VIRIN:
|210709-Z-WU657-1052
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|135.24 KB
|Location:
|CHILCOOT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California [Image 25 of 25], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
