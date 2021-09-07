A civilian air tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. In addition to other resources, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 16:58 Photo ID: 6727771 VIRIN: 210709-Z-WU657-1046 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 135.82 KB Location: CHILCOOT, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Tanker drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California [Image 25 of 25], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.